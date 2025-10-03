SBM Offshore entering AI partnerships with SLB and Cognite

SBM Offshore and SLB have decided to establish an exclusive digital alliance to optimize performance of their offshore production systems.

Together they plan to create an AI-powered “digital ecosystem,” designed to support FPSO digital asset management and leading to improved uptime performance and reduced costs of ownership for offshore operators.

It will involve integrating SBM Offshore’s operational workflows, data and lifecycle services with SLB’s digital technologies, including OptiSite solutions that are enabled by Cognite Data Fusion as part of SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform.

The new system will help offshore asset operators identify and resolve emerging challenges before they escalate by drawing on real-time insights drawn from performance of subsea wells, risers, flowlines and topside systems workflows.

Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore's chief business officer, said the combination should “enhance further full field optimization, thanks to this unique vertical integration from reservoir to FPSO.”