SBM Offshore entering AI partnerships with SLB and Cognite

SBM Offshore and SLB have decided to establish an exclusive digital alliance to optimize performance of their offshore production systems.
Together they plan to create an AI-powered “digital ecosystem,” designed to support FPSO digital asset management and leading to improved uptime performance and reduced costs of ownership for offshore operators.
It will involve integrating SBM Offshore’s operational workflows, data and lifecycle services with SLB’s digital technologies, including OptiSite solutions that are enabled by Cognite Data Fusion as part of SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform.
The new system will help offshore asset operators identify and resolve emerging challenges before they escalate by drawing on real-time insights drawn from performance of subsea wells, risers, flowlines and topside systems workflows.
Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore's chief business officer, said the combination should “enhance further full field optimization, thanks to this unique vertical integration from reservoir to FPSO.”
Over the past 18 months, the two companies have used Cognite Data Fusion to develop what they describe as “a robust, AI-ready data foundation.” Now, SBM plans to use this development “to unify and standardize fragmented datasets from across the full asset lifecycle,” making work processes for engineering and operations teams increasingly data-driven and AI-enabled.
The partners also plan to step up implementation of Cognite Atlas AI low-code industrial AI workbench, providing SBM’s specialists with predictive and analytical capabilities.
Examples of deliverables from the initial phase of this collaboration include:
- Prioritizing maintenance: Use of AI to predict and safeguard the availability of critical FPSO equipment and spare parts;
- Reduce unplanned downtime: Gaining real-time, risk-based insights into FPSO operations to prevent disruptions; and
- Optimize life-cycle costs: Prioritizing interventions and applying continuous learning from operational anomalies and events.