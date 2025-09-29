Cognite supporting AI rollout across TotalEnergies upstream operations

The TotalEnergies/Cognite AI development partnership has been extended by three years, with the French major targeting wider deployments to improve performance of drilling and production across its upstream operations worldwide.
Related To: 
Sept. 29, 2025
ID 406416191 © Svitlana Novosad | Dreamstime.com
Concept of AI and remote work

TotalEnergies and Cognite plan to expand the latter’s industrial data/AI platform across all TotalEnergies’ operated upstream assets over a three-year period.

This will include drilling and production.

TotalEnergies expects to benefit through gaining access to greater volumes of industrial data, leading to more accurate and faster data analysis with simpler and quicker access to the information.

The company also aims to achieve dynamic visualization of its assets to support decisions across the production life cycle; to improve monitoring of critical equipment items for production and operational safety; and to speed up use of AI to support operational performance.

Exclusive content:

ID 159515752 © Everythingpossible | Dreamstime.com
Increased use of AI brings increased contractual, insurance and regulatory risks
Generative AI may have a role to play in EPC contracts, but it will require a ‘single source of truth.’
Sept. 12, 2025
ID 130409802 © Funtap P | Dreamstime.com
stock art of AI illustration
Offshore recently surveyed its readers about AI's most significant impact, biggest challenges and leading safety technologies in the offshore oil and gas industry.
June 5, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored