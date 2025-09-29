Cognite supporting AI rollout across TotalEnergies upstream operations

TotalEnergies and Cognite plan to expand the latter’s industrial data/AI platform across all TotalEnergies’ operated upstream assets over a three-year period.

This will include drilling and production.

TotalEnergies expects to benefit through gaining access to greater volumes of industrial data, leading to more accurate and faster data analysis with simpler and quicker access to the information.

The company also aims to achieve dynamic visualization of its assets to support decisions across the production life cycle; to improve monitoring of critical equipment items for production and operational safety; and to speed up use of AI to support operational performance.