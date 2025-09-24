PETRONAS Carigali adding Geoteric AI software to E&P operations

Geoteric, a developer of AI-driven software, has signed an agreement to strengthen its partnership with PETRONAS Carigali.

It would involve use of AI to identify new hydrocarbon prospects more quickly, increase the company’s drilling success rate and speed up its exploration activities in general.

Geoteric claims that its service, for integration into existing geoscience workflow, has helped deliver reductions in cycle times of up to 90%, helping geoscientists take faster, better informed decisions, and ultimately providing quicker payback on seismic data investments.

PETRONAS Carigali hopes to achieve more productive and standardized project execution, and it will work with Geoteric to develop new technologies and workflows.

Over the next three years, the company will deploy Geoteric AI across its E&P operations portfolio.