Unmanned helicopter delivers urgent item to platform during offshore Brazil trials

The UAV service, co-developed by SwissDrones and Omni Unmanned, recently underwent trials in stormy conditions.
Related To: 
Sept. 19, 2025
Courtesy Omni Helicopters International Group
The UAV service, co-developed by SwissDrones and Omni Unmanned, recently underwent trials in stormy conditions.

Over several days the UAV was tested in severe weather with high wind, controlled by OMNI Táxi Aéreo pilots: the unmanned helicopter flew successfully between offshore platforms off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Trials have finished offshore Brazil for a new unmanned aerial service developed by SwissDrones and Omni Unmanned, part of Omni Helicopters International (OHI) Group.

The program involved Brazil’s first Beyond Visual Line of Sight UAV operation in Brazil, SwissDrones said in a press release of September 18, using the company’s SDO 50 long-range Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) unmanned helicopter with a high payload capacity.

Over several days the UAV was tested in severe weather with high wind, controlled by OMNI Táxi Aéreo pilots: the unmanned helicopter flew successfully between offshore platforms off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The campaign included two phases of piloting with ground teams on each platform and a mid-flight autonomous handover of the aircraft.

An urgent requirement arose during the trials for an equipment item to be delivered to another platform to avoid downtime. The SDO 50 was able to complete the delivery, saving the costs of transferring the equipment by boat or helicopter.

According to SwissDrones, the project highlighted the potential of UAVs for offshore cargo deliveries.

Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

UAV deliveries are transforming offshore wind logistics
Market outlook: A new wave of growth is expected for the offshore wind industry
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored