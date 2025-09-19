Unmanned helicopter delivers urgent item to platform during offshore Brazil trials

Trials have finished offshore Brazil for a new unmanned aerial service developed by SwissDrones and Omni Unmanned, part of Omni Helicopters International (OHI) Group.

The program involved Brazil’s first Beyond Visual Line of Sight UAV operation in Brazil, SwissDrones said in a press release of September 18, using the company’s SDO 50 long-range Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) unmanned helicopter with a high payload capacity.

Over several days the UAV was tested in severe weather with high wind, controlled by OMNI Táxi Aéreo pilots: the unmanned helicopter flew successfully between offshore platforms off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The campaign included two phases of piloting with ground teams on each platform and a mid-flight autonomous handover of the aircraft.

An urgent requirement arose during the trials for an equipment item to be delivered to another platform to avoid downtime. The SDO 50 was able to complete the delivery, saving the costs of transferring the equipment by boat or helicopter.

According to SwissDrones, the project highlighted the potential of UAVs for offshore cargo deliveries.