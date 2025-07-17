MODEC commits to FPSO pilot test of solid oxide fuel cell

MODEC has entered an arrangement with Norwegian company Eld Energy to design and construct a solid oxide fuel cell system pilot test.
Related To: 
July 17, 2025
Courtesy MODEC
MODEC, Ed ink contract for SOFC pilot project on FPSO
MODEC has entered into a contract with Eld Energy to design and manufacture a solid oxide fuel cell system pilot unit intended for installation on one of MODEC's FPSOs.

MODEC has entered an arrangement with Norwegian company Eld Energy to design and construct a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system pilot.

This will be installed on one of the FPSOs operated by MODEC.

In February, MODEC awarded the company a feasibility study, representing the start of Phase 1 of the project. With the work now completed, MODEC decided to proceed with Phase 2, which will include engineering, manufacturing, installation and offshore pilot testing of a 40-kW SOFC system.

Eld Energy will manufacture the pilot unit in Bergen, Norway, with installation planned in 2026. 

According to MODEC, SOFCs in offshore environments could provide a cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional power sources.

During the feasibility study, the two companies collaborated on system design and integration, also staging a laboratory test using simulated produced gas, including heavier hydrocarbons.

MODEC said Eld’s solution offers high-efficiency power generation with low emissions. The Phase 2 pilot test will also be the implementation of SOFC technology on an FPSO anywhere, the company added.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy DNV, Jason Steanos
Offshore industry seeks to improve safety standards amid aging fleets.
The offshore industry must act decisively to improve safety standards amid an aging fleet.
July 3, 2025
Photo courtesy Petrobras; Text added by Bruce Beauboeuf/Offshore
FPSO unit.
The global FPSO market is projected to reach $19.65 billion by 2030.
June 20, 2025
Courtesy SBM Offshore
FPSO ONE GUYANA
'The market outlook for deepwater FPSOs is promising,' Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore's chief business officer, tells Offshore.
May 14, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Hydrogen presents opportunities but also poses challenges