MODEC commits to FPSO pilot test of solid oxide fuel cell

MODEC has entered an arrangement with Norwegian company Eld Energy to design and construct a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system pilot.

This will be installed on one of the FPSOs operated by MODEC.

In February, MODEC awarded the company a feasibility study, representing the start of Phase 1 of the project. With the work now completed, MODEC decided to proceed with Phase 2, which will include engineering, manufacturing, installation and offshore pilot testing of a 40-kW SOFC system.

Eld Energy will manufacture the pilot unit in Bergen, Norway, with installation planned in 2026.

According to MODEC, SOFCs in offshore environments could provide a cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional power sources.

During the feasibility study, the two companies collaborated on system design and integration, also staging a laboratory test using simulated produced gas, including heavier hydrocarbons.

MODEC said Eld’s solution offers high-efficiency power generation with low emissions. The Phase 2 pilot test will also be the implementation of SOFC technology on an FPSO anywhere, the company added.