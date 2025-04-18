ReAqua Solutions to place its produced water recycling units on offshore GoM platforms

ReAqua Solutions says it is in discussions with two of the "world's largest oil companies" to place its produced water recycling units on their offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

The company says its unit is designed to significantly reduce produced water disposal costs.

The technology is also fully automated and can be operated by a cellphone or laptop computer. The unit is designed in a modular fashion, portable and skid mounted. In addition, the system is designed to provide a +/-98% reduction in the iron, manganese, suspended solids and turbidity.

"There are about 1,900 offshore platforms in the Gulf of America right now, and each one has different requirements and different procedures for getting rid of their wastewater and frack water," ReAqua stated in a news release. "The compactness of our procedure and the non-operated aspect fits very well into the offshore environment in the Gulf of America and around the world."