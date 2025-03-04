MODEC assessing FPSO carbon capture technology pilot

MODEC has entered a FEED contract with Samsung E&A for an offshore carbon capture pilot project, which would feature Carbon Clean’s modular CycloneCC technology.

The study will consider the installation of a carbon capture module on a MODEC FPSO as a pilot.

Carbon Clean will provide FEED support, including equipment for CycloneCC’s rotating packed bed technology and process design package licensing for the unit.

Samsung E&A will undertake detailed engineering to optimize CycloneCC for the offshore environment and the FPSO.

According to MODEC, CycloneCC’s footprint is up to 50% smaller than conventional solutions, with the recently introduced CycloneCC C1 series offering a height reduction of 70% compared to column-based technologies.

The rotating packed bed systems, MODEC added, should enhance capture performance under vessel motions compared to columns. The next step could be to include a commercial, scaled-up CycloneCC unit on MODEC’s FPSO fleet.