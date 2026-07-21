Vår Energi, BlueNord agree to merge

The company has awarded SLB OneSubsea two contracts for subsea production infrastructure at its Balder and Goliat fields offshore Norway.

One covers design and delivery of gas export capabilities to support the new Goliat gas export project in the Barents Sea, contributing to European gas supply through connection to the Snøhvit subsea pipeline system and the Melkøya LNG plant in northern Norway.

It will also extend the life of the Goliat Field by providing an alternative to gas reinjection. SLB OneSubsea will supply four well systems on single-can satellite configurations and associated umbilical systems.

The other contract, under the Balder Next New Wells project, covers four well systems on single-can satellite configurations and associated umbilical systems. Multiphase meters are included in the supply scope for both projects.

Eldfisk, Balder and Breidablikk projects progress

In a second-quarter update on its activities offshore Norway, Vår Energi said the ConocoPhillips-operated Eldfisk North Extension project in the southern North Sea has started production ahead of schedule.

During the first half of the year, the company participated in four new wells at Grane/Breidablikk in the North Sea (operator Equinor) and added one new Balder Phase V well.

Three further new wells on Grane/Breidablikk and five new wells on Balder/Ringhorne should follow by year-end, including the Balder Phase VI well that is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Equinor has upgraded 2P reserves at the Breidablikk Field by 50% from the target in the plan for development and operations that it submitted in 2021.

This follows improved and successful placement of the horizontal development wells at the top of the reservoir, Vår Energi said, and better-than-anticipated reservoir performance. As a result, total recoverable reserves and resources are estimated at about 350 MMboe.

Work is underway on the Breidablikk Phase 2 development, featuring new subsea templates to exploit the upside resources. Potentially, the Grane platform could now host Brediablikk’s production through 2060.

Future developments advance toward sanction

In the Snorre area of the North Sea, the Equinor-led partnership is targeting sanction of the Beta and Dugong field developments in 2027 as a coordinated subsea tieback (80 MMboe) to the Snorre facilities.

An infill well currently drilling at the Fenja Field in the Norwegian Sea should go onstream in due course. In the same area, last year’s Vidsyn discovery is being matured with a view to project sanction in 2027.

The discovery, which could hold up to 100 MMboe of good-quality gas condensate, lies 8 km from the Fenja subsea infrastructure, which is connected to the Njord host platform. The partners are considering further exploration to optimize the development.