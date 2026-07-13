Subsea7-Saipem merger faces in-depth regulatory scrutiny in EU and Australia

The proposed merger between Subsea7 and Saipem, announced in July 2025, is encountering significant regulatory hurdles in key jurisdictions, according to Reuters and other news sources.
According to sources, the European Commission is preparing to launch a full-scale (Phase II) antitrust investigation into the deal, expected to begin around July 22, 2026. The probe centers on potential competition concerns in the global subsea construction, engineering, and offshore services markets.
Simultaneously, Australian antitrust authorities have opened an in-depth review of the transaction over similar worries about reduced competition in offshore oil and gas services.
The developments come shortly after the deal received unconditional clearance from Brazilian regulators.
The companies say they still aim to complete the merger in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. No remedies (such as asset divestitures) have been formally offered at this stage.
The combination would create one of the world’s largest integrated offshore energy services providers, with enhanced capabilities across subsea infrastructure, engineering, and related activities.