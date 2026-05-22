Archer targets subsea and rigless P&A growth with isol8 acquisition

Archer has agreed to acquire well technology firm isol8, adding alloy-based barrier solutions and advanced materials for well completions, intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A).
The deal is aimed at strengthening Archer’s plug business and enhancing its subsea and rigless P&A capabilities.
Archer said isol8’s technologies will expand its existing portfolio and support its strategy to scale well abandonment services globally. isol8’s products are designed to deploy metal-based barrier solutions and emerging metal element technologies across the well lifecycle.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in second-quarter 2026.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates