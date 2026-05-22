Archer targets subsea and rigless P&A growth with isol8 acquisition

Archer has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire isol8, a well technology company.
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May 22, 2026
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Archer workers on the offshore Gullfaks project

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, expected later in second-quarter 2026.

Archer has agreed to acquire well technology firm isol8, adding alloy-based barrier solutions and advanced materials for well completions, intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A).

The deal is aimed at strengthening Archer’s plug business and enhancing its subsea and rigless P&A capabilities.

Archer said isol8’s technologies will expand its existing portfolio and support its strategy to scale well abandonment services globally. isol8’s products are designed to deploy metal-based barrier solutions and emerging metal element technologies across the well lifecycle.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in second-quarter 2026.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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