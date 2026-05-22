Archer targets subsea and rigless P&A growth with isol8 acquisition

Archer has agreed to acquire well technology firm isol8, adding alloy-based barrier solutions and advanced materials for well completions, intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A).

The deal is aimed at strengthening Archer’s plug business and enhancing its subsea and rigless P&A capabilities.

Archer said isol8’s technologies will expand its existing portfolio and support its strategy to scale well abandonment services globally. isol8’s products are designed to deploy metal-based barrier solutions and emerging metal element technologies across the well lifecycle.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in second-quarter 2026.