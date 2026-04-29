Woodside updates US Gulf/Mexico projects, offshore Australia decommissioning

Highlights include a third subsea well online at Argos SW; Julimar 3 update ahead of transfer to Chevron; and Bass Strait P&A progress.
April 29, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Woodside Energy
Woodside updates US Gulf/Mexico projects, offshore Australia decommissioning

BP has started production from the third and final Argos Southwest Extension well in the US Gulf, partner Woodside said in a results update.

The three-well subsea tieback project had started operations last August: it should deliver an additional 20 MMb/d of oil through the Argos semisubmersible platform. BP has also begun water injection from a new well at the Atlantis field.

As operator of the Shenzi field, Woodside’s recent performance optimization measures have included flowline pressure reduction to deliver a sustained production rate increase, with reliability to date of 99%.

Woodside secured eight leases in the US Gulf of Mexico following final payment and regulatory approval as the successful bidder under last year’s Big Beautiful Gulf 1 Lease Sale.

It was also the successful bidder on two blocks in Big Beautiful Gulf 2 Lease Sale.

In the Mexican sector, the deepwater Trion project was 56% complete at the end of March, with drilling under way on the 24 subsea wells. Subsea equipment is due to be installed this summer.

As for the floating production unit, hull structural fabrication has finished and two 6,000‑mt topside modules have been lifted and installed. The disconnectable turret mooring buoy for the FSO is largely complete, with mating tests now finished.

Woodside expects first oil from Trion in 2028.

Offshore Western Australia, the Julimar Development Phase 3 wells are drilled and completed with start-up anticipated by mid-year.

Normal LNG production at Wheatstone should resume shortly following an unplanned outage caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle. 

Decommissioning of five Julimar Brunello exploration wells is due to take place in the second half of the year, as a condition precedent for the asset swap with Chevron.

Woodside’s decommissioning programs in the areas lately have included removal of more than 18 km of flexible flowlines and umbilicals at Stybarrow and 8 km of flexible flowlines from Griffin.

In the Bass Strait (Gippsland Basin Joint Venture), well P&A progressed with platform rig operations on the West Kingfish and Cobia platforms.  Activities for the Bass Strait Offshore Platform Removal Campaign 1 included completion of preparations on the Bream B platform, and initial mobilisation for onshore reception center upgrades.

 

 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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