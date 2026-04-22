Fugro invests in ROV test pool in Singapore

The site provides an environment for testing equipment and addressing any technical issues prior to deployment for offshore clients.
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April 22, 2026
Courtesy Fugro
Fugro's new ROV test pool facility in Singapore

The test pool provides a controlled environment for functional testing, system integration, calibration and pre-deployment before field deployment. 

Fugro has commissioned a new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) test pool in Singapore.

This is designed to provide a controlled environment for engineers to perform functional testing, system integration, calibration and pre-deployment so equipment is proven and ready to use prior to the actual field deployment.

Fugro said the facility would enable its teams to identify and address technical issues early, validate performance against design requirements, and optimize procedures.

That should bring benefits to clients, the company added, in the form of improved reliability, reduced offshore time and enhanced safety outcomes.

“The commissioning of the ROV test pool significantly enhances our ability to technically derisk projects before they reach the field, said Mark Drury, general manager with Fugro Singapore.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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