Fugro invests in ROV test pool in Singapore

Fugro has commissioned a new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) test pool in Singapore.

This is designed to provide a controlled environment for engineers to perform functional testing, system integration, calibration and pre-deployment so equipment is proven and ready to use prior to the actual field deployment.

Fugro said the facility would enable its teams to identify and address technical issues early, validate performance against design requirements, and optimize procedures.

That should bring benefits to clients, the company added, in the form of improved reliability, reduced offshore time and enhanced safety outcomes.

“The commissioning of the ROV test pool significantly enhances our ability to technically de‑risk projects before they reach the field,” said Mark Drury, general manager with Fugro Singapore.