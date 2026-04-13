TotalEnergies and TPAO sign exploration cooperation agreement

TotalEnergies and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exploration opportunities.

The agreement establishes a framework for technical collaboration between the two companies, including a joint assessment of exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region of Türkiye as well as potential prospects internationally.

The partnership comes as TPAO continues to aggressively expand its presence in the Black Sea, where it has delivered Turkey’s most significant hydrocarbon discoveries in recent years. In 2020, TPAO announced the giant Tuna-1 (later renamed Sakarya) gas discovery in the western Black Sea, one of the largest offshore gas finds in the region.

Phase 1 production from Sakarya began in 2023, with output expected to ramp up significantly in the coming years. Additional success followed in 2025 with the Göktepe-3 discovery, estimated at 75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

TPAO currently operates a fleet of ad vanced drillships—including Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han—in the Black Sea and has indicated plans for up to six exploration wells in 2026 as part of Türkiye’s broader push to reduce energy imports and double domestic gas output.