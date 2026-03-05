Forum Energy Technologies to deliver latest work-class ROVs to DOF

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide four of its “new generation” work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROV), the XLX EVO III, to long-term client DOF.

The contract, signed in late August 2025, schedules the delivery of the four ROVs for April, June, July, and August 2026 respectively. The first two vehicles will be mobilized in Singapore.

Since 2008, DOF has purchased over 60 ROVs from FET, with this latest sale indicating the continuation of a longstanding partnership of high strategic importance between the two companies.

FET says that the XLX EVO III is designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, and can go down to a depth of 3000 meters. The company adds that the ROVs will be equipped with 420-mm diameter thrusters for increased through-water performance, and will also have an improved buoyancy package, facilitating over 500 kg of unladen payload.

The ROVs will be manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.