Chevron and NNPC find hydrocarbons at Awodi offshore Nigeria

Chevron’s latest quarterly report details a new Nigerian discovery, strong deepwater performance in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), new exploration blocks added across multiple basins worldwide, and greenlit projects offshore Australia.

Chevron strikes again offshore Nigeria

Chevron has confirmed a discovery in the Awodi prospect offshore Nigeria. Last week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) congratulated the company on the outcome of its operated Awodi-07 appraisal/exploration well in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta.

Drilling started in late November and concluded in mid-December, with results confirming potentially significant hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones, NNPC said.

This fresh discovery represents the third consecutive find for Chevron in Nigeria since late 2024.