Chevron and NNPC find hydrocarbons at Awodi offshore Nigeria

Chevron's latest quarterly results highlight another Nigerian success, rising Gulf of Mexico output, and a significant expansion in global offshore acreage from Brazil to Suriname.
Feb. 4, 2026
Courtesy Chevron Nigeria's Corporate Responsibility Report 2017
Chevron Nigeria's offshore operations

Awodi-07 is one of three consecutive discoveries in Nigeria since late 2024, Chevron reported.

Chevron’s latest quarterly report details a new Nigerian discovery, strong deepwater performance in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), new exploration blocks added across multiple basins worldwide, and greenlit projects offshore Australia.

Chevron strikes again offshore Nigeria

Chevron has confirmed a discovery in the Awodi prospect offshore Nigeria. Last week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) congratulated the company on the outcome of its operated Awodi-07 appraisal/exploration well in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta.

Drilling started in late November and concluded in mid-December, with results confirming potentially significant hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones, NNPC said. 

This fresh discovery represents the third consecutive find for Chevron in Nigeria since late 2024.

New GoM wells ramp up production

Other recent achievements noted in the report included the startup of new wells and ramped-up production at the Anchor, Ballymore, Stampede and Whale fields in the deepwater US GoM, and further discoveries at several infrastructure-led prospects, including the bp-operated Far South well.

Jan. 27, 2026

Expansion in global offshore acreage from Brazil to Suriname

Elsewhere, the company gained new exploration blocks in Brazil, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, the US Gulf, Namibia, Peru and Suriname, increasing its global exploration acreage position by more than 50% compared to 2023.

Greenlit projects in Australia

In addition, the company and its partners approved a backfill development to connect the Geryon and Eurytion gas-condensate fields offshore Western Australia to the Gorgon infrastructure. This enables the long-term supply of domestic gas in Western Australia and liquefied natural gas in Asia, the company said.

