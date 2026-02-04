Tenaris to supply line pipe, other services for Sakarya gas project offshore Turkey

Tenaris says that it has been awarded the supply of line pipe, casing, coating and related services for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project, operated by Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi (TPAO).

The development is located in ultra-deep waters of the Black Sea, about 170 km offshore at a water depth of 2,150 meters.

The contract calls for the delivery of 22,700 tons of seamless pipes for flowlines and for a 62-km monoethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline, as well as 87,800 tons of welded pipes for a 180-km export pipeline.

The seamless pipes, produced at Tenaris’s Dalmine mill in Italy, will include anode pads, buckle arrestors, and TenarisShawcor three-layer polypropylene (3LPP) anticorrosion coating, applied at Tenaris’s coating facility in Villamarzana.

The welded portion of the contract will be produced at Tenaris’s Confab mill in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil, and will also feature TenarisShawcor 3LPP anticorrosion coating and anode pads installation. A 1.2-km section of the export pipeline will include concrete weight coating for added stability.

In addition, Tenaris says that it will supply 7,700 tons of line pipe for production risers, MEG risers, and the export pipeline, also produced at Dalmine and coated with TenarisShawcor 3LPP technology in Villamarzana.