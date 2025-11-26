Axess Group completes Scarborough FPU safety management review

Axess Group has completed a DROPS (Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme) campaign for McDermott on the FPU for Woodside Energy’s Scarborough gas field development offshore Western Australia.

The work, conducted by Axess’ Singapore team at the yard in Yantai, China, involved a pre-DROPS survey, baseline assessment, closing review, and DROPS sweep. The goals were to ensure the operational readiness of the FPU and full compliance with NOPSEMA regulations prior to the platform sailing to Australian waters.

Axess’ team assessed secondary retention, load paths, and redundancy, where necessary reinforcing control barriers, with McDermott involved at all stages of the project ensure fulfilment of risk mitigation measures.

The activity had followed earlier mooring analyses on the FPU, in compliance with API standards, and including simulations using ANSYS AQWA.

McDermott project HSE manager Jonathon Daines said: “The work that Axess has completed will affirm that the Scarborough FPU will remain a safe working environment, in terms of potential dropped objects, for our client’s personnel in an operating environment for many years to come.”

In the Norwegian North Sea, Axess Technologies has secured a contract with Equinor covering planning and execution of all topside activities related to riser replacements on the Visund and Troll C platforms.

Duties includes assisting the marine contractor, preparation and completion work, and managing all winch-related tasks such as certification, operation, and demobilisation.

Axess performed similar work for Equinor previously on Visund and Snorre A: the new award includes optional scopes on Snorre A and Njord A.