Petronas, Dragon Oil partner on international upstream E&P

Petronas subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali International Ventures has also signed a memorandum of understanding with ENC subsidiary Dragon Oil (International) concerning an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) collaboration.

Dragon Oil operates the producing Cheleken concession in the Turkmenistan sector of the Caspian Sea. It is also a partner with EGPC in the GUPCO joint venture, which operates the Gulf of Suez Contract Area offshore Egypt, containing four large oil and gas fields.