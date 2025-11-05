DeepOcean, Jana Marine Services jv will offer integrated subsea services

DeepOcean and Saudi Arabia-based Jana Marine Services plan to form a joint venture to offer integrated subsea services in the Middle East.

Under the Heads of Agreement terms, the JV, to be named JADE Subsea Services, would enter a five-year charter arrangement with Jana Marine for a new DP2 hybrid-powered subsea vessel currently under construction in China.

This will be offered for subsea construction, IMR and dive support duties.

DeepOcean will contribute subsea engineering and project management services to support planning and execution of subsea projects and operations.

The company began building a position in the Middle East region in May by acquiring Shelf Subsea, a contractor active in the Saudi Arabian market.

At present, DeepOcean’s diving/construction support vessel Oriental Dragon is operating in Saudi waters. In addition, the company has opened an office in Abu Dhabi.