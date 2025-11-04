ADIPEC 2025: DeepOcean, Jana Marine Services form subsea joint venture

DeepOcean and Jana Marine Services signed a heads of terms agreement at this week's ADIPEC conference to establish a joint venture (JV) that will offer integrated subsea services to the offshore energy industry in the Middle East.

The JV will be named JADE Subsea Services.

DeepOcean will provide subsea engineering and project management services to plan and execute subsea projects and operations.

In May, DeepOcean entered the Middle East region through the acquisition of Shelf Subsea. In addition, DeepOcean’s Oriental Dragon vessel is operating in Saudi Arabia, and it opened an office in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates.

Jana Marine, which provides marine offshore services in the Arabian Gulf region and beyond, owns and operates a fleet of 35 offshore support vessels of different types.

The JADE Subsea Services JV intends to enter into a five-year charter agreement with Jana Marine for a newbuild DP2 hybrid diving support vessel capable of performing subsea construction; inspection, maintenance and repair; and dive support activities. It will be named Jana 201, and it is currently under construction in China by Jana Marine.

The vessel is being built to meet the specifications of oil majors in Arabian Gulf, and it is due for delivery in third-quarter 2026.

