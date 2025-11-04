ADIPEC 2025: DeepOcean, Jana Marine Services form subsea joint venture

The intended joint venture, JADE Subsea Services, will enter into a charter agreement with Jana Marine for a long-term charter with the options to extend.
Nov. 4, 2025
Courtesy Jana Marine Service Company LLC LinkedIn
newly built self-propelled jack-up barges

Earlier this year, Saudi-owned marine services provider Jana Marine announced the departure of the first three of five newly built self-propelled jackup barges (JANA 505, JANA 508 and JANA 509).

DeepOcean and Jana Marine Services signed a heads of terms agreement at this week's ADIPEC conference to establish a joint venture (JV) that will offer integrated subsea services to the offshore energy industry in the Middle East.

The JV will be named JADE Subsea Services.

DeepOcean will provide subsea engineering and project management services to plan and execute subsea projects and operations.

In May, DeepOcean entered the Middle East region through the acquisition of Shelf Subsea. In addition, DeepOcean’s Oriental Dragon vessel is operating in Saudi Arabia, and it opened an office in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates.

Jana Marine, which provides marine offshore services in the Arabian Gulf region and beyond, owns and operates a fleet of 35 offshore support vessels of different types. 

The JADE Subsea Services JV intends to enter into a five-year charter agreement with Jana Marine for a newbuild DP2 hybrid diving support vessel capable of performing subsea construction; inspection, maintenance and repair; and dive support activities. It will be named Jana 201, and it is currently under construction in China by Jana Marine.

The vessel is being built to meet the specifications of oil majors in Arabian Gulf, and it is due for delivery in third-quarter 2026.

The ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference is taking place this week in Abu Dhabi, UAE. DeepOcean is exhibiting in the AI Zone at booths AI S1 and AI M5, and Jana Marine Services is exhibiting at booth 16065 in Hall 16.
*Offshore is a media partner of ADIPEC 2025. 

ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Courtesy DNV
DNV subsea operations
This special report highlights technology advances and R&D, case studies and industry expert insights on the latest trends in the subsea sector of the offshore energy industry...
Feb. 19, 2025
