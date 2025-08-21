ATPI provides workforce logistics, crew transfer for two offshore drilling contractors

ATPI has renewed multimillion-dollar contracts with two offshore drilling contractors in the Americas, ensuring continued support for crew logistics and personnel transfers over the next five years.
Aug. 21, 2025
ATPI assists with travel, crew management to and from offshore drilling sites

Crew travel management provider ATPI reported on Aug. 19 that it has retained multimillion-dollar US contracts with two offshore drilling contractors within the Americas.

The company said each deal is valued at an 8-figure sum per annum and follows established relationships that have been in place for more than 10 years. The updated terms for each contract will continue for the next five years. 

ATPI will be supporting workforce logistics for both multinational crew rotations and shore-based and corporate personnel. The services provided within each agreement aim to ensure the safe and efficient transfer of crew to and from drilling sites and offshore rigs.  

In addition, within the renewed partnerships, ATPI says it has introduced bespoke crew booking platforms that integrate directly with each client’s crew management system to enhance automation, visibility and efficiency.  

Seadrill case study

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill previously used ATPI's services after personnel changes and a headquarter relocation from London to Houston in December 2023 left the company "in a tight spot" just ahead of its Bermuda Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting.

ATPI’s Events Team and ATPI management worked with Seadrill’s human resources team to formulate a comprehensive plan.

Typically ATPI handles pre-booking, planning and logistics remotely, but this time an experienced ATPI staff member was on site throughout the event. This individual worked hand in hand with onsite Seadrill personnel coordinating the meetings and ensuring event execution.

"By providing onsite support and expertise, ATPI not only filled the void left by a departed team member but also showcased the effectiveness of unified efforts in elevating the client experience during critical corporate events," ATPI stated. 

 

Aug. 5, 2025

