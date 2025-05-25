GATE Energy, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign collaboration agreement

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) formalizing their intent to collaborate on offshore energy infrastructure projects.

GATE and HHI say that the MoU marks a strategic alignment between the two companies in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) activities in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Both companies recently worked together on the King’s Quay and Shenandoah projects in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The companies say that the MOU provides a general framework for future cooperation and information sharing, with the flexibility to align on specific tenders as opportunities arise. It also includes provisions for joint planning, resource integration, and the potential development of execution models tailored to developer requirements.