Subsea specialist KOIL Energy touts 48% increase YoY in FY2024 report

Deepwater specialist KOIL Energy Solutions reported FY2024 revenue of $23 million, which is a 48% increase year over year, according to its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results released on April 15.

Recap of 2024 contracts

In April 2024, Houston-based KOIL was awarded a contract for a subsea safety control system from "a major international energy company" for its offshore facility. The multi-million-dollar contract work scope includes engineering and procurement activities, which KOIL performed during 2024, followed by manufacturing at its production facility in Houston during 2025. Installation and testing will be carried out at the client's dedicated integration site.

In October 2024, the company received a contract to provide maintenance services on an offshore production platform, also for an undisclosed international oil and gas company. The work scope includes the removal, welding, termination and commissioning of specialty alloy tubing used for chemical injection and hydraulic control, as well as the termination and testing of electrical cables. The company also will supply a topside umbilical termination assembly and subsea commissioning logic caps. The offshore maintenance work was scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.