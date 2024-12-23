Drydocks Yard, McDermott expand UAE fabrication, engineering capabilities

Drydocks World officially opened its new South Yard expansion in late December.

The 75,000-sq-m facility increases the site’s fabrication capacity by 40% and yard capacity by 25%.

Drydocks World says it made the investment to enable it to execute multiple large-scale projects at the same time, such as FPSO conversions; constructing topsides for offshore platforms; and fabricating high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms for offshore wind developments.

The load-out jetty is the largest in the Middle East and Africa, the company claims, accommodating structures weighing up to 37,000 metric tons. Technologies available include robotic profile-cutting machines, automated computer numerical control (CNC) systems, and a heavy-duty rolling machine.

A 5,000-mt sheerleg floating crane is due to enter service by 2026.

McDermott also has invested in Dubai, opening a new welding and technology center for research, development and qualification at the Oilfields Supply Center in the Jebel Ali Freezone.

It provides more than 4,100 sq m of office and workshop space and capacity for 250 personnel, and it will offer a full range of welding, pipeline coating, non-destructive testing, equipment management, and production simulation services, alongside R&D initiatives.

In addition, it will provide technical solutions for offshore pipeline projects using vessel simulation capabilities, with a full S-Lay line-up and firing line simulation area, and a J-Lay rotating table for vertical pipelay.

The technology, McDermott added, will enable remote intervention of its pipelay vessel fleet and simulation of environments for training purposes to improve safety and achieve efficiencies.